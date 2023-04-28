Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.