Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 754,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
