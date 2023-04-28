Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 303,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.