Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 135.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.93 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.