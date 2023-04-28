Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

