McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.89. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $295.05. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

