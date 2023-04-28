McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.89. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.05.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

