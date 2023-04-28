McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.89.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

