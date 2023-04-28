McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day moving average is $269.89.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 133,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 75.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

