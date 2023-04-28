McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $316.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

