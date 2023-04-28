Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $305.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

