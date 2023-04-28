Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $305.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

