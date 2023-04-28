Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

