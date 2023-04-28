Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

MSFT opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $305.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

