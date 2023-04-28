Microsoft Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Microsoft Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.82. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $305.20.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

