Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $305.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18,332.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

