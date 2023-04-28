Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $335.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

