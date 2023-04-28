Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $340.00 at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $305.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.