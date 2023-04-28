MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1,177.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 374,054 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 294,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

