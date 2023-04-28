MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

