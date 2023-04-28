MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $570.00 at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $464.29 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 90.43% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

