National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

