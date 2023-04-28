Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $787.53 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 373,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $787,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $305.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

