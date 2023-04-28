New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE NJR opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

