New World Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 52,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

