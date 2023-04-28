New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 109,927 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,101,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

