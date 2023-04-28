Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,323,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

