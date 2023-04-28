Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,457.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

