Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

