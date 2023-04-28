Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $767.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.