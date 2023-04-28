Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 108,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR opened at $5.09 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

