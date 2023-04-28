Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFC opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

