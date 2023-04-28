Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,647 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.