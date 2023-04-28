Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BILL by 17,470.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BILL by 40.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth $38,209,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.35.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

