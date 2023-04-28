Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

