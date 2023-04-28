Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.