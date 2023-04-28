Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,250 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 1,277.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,218,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $29,061,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.