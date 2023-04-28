Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

