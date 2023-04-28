Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.