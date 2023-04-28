Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of BKI opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

