Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.39 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

