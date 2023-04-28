Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $201.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

