Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $23.76 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

