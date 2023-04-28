Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 636,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Western Union by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,349,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

WU opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.