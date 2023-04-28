Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

