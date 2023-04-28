Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,582 shares of company stock worth $287,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of GPS opened at $9.39 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.91.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

GAP Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.