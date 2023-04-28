Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 560.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

