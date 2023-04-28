Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.36 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

