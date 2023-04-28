Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

