Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 723.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $11,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

